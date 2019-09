‘My best year so far’: Nat Fyfe claims second Brownlow

Nat Fyfe has joined an exclusive club by winning his second Brownlow medal last night.

The Fremantle skipper finished six votes clear of pre-count favourite Patrick Dangerfield.

Fyfe pulled away in the second half of the season and was announced as the winner with two rounds remaining.

His former teammate Lachie Neale and Carlton captain Patrick Cripps finished third.

During his acceptance speech, Fyfe paid tribute to sacked Dockers coach Ross Lyon.

“I think this is my best year so far,” Fyfe said after winning.

“I feel like I’ve been impactful in all bar two games.”

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

LEADERBOARD

1. Nat Fyfe (Freo) 33

2. Patrick Dangerfield (Gee) 27

3. Patrick Cripps (Carl) and Lachie Neale (BL) 26

5. Tim Kelly (Gee) 24

6. Brodie Grundy (Coll), Dustin Martin (Rich)* 23

8. Marcus Bontempelli (WB), Jack Macrae (WB) 22

10. Dayne Zorko (BL) 19

YOUR CLUB’S TOP 3

ADELAIDE

Brad Crouch — 14

Matt Crouch — 8

Rory Sloane — 7

BRISBANE LIONS

Lachie Neale — 26

Dayne Zorko — 19

Jarryd Lyons — 13 CARLTON

Patrick Cripps — 26

Marc Murphy, Sam Walsh — 6 COLLINGWOOD

Brodie Grundy — 23

Adam Treloar — 18

Scott Pendlebury — 14 ESSENDON

Zach Merrett — 16

Dylan Shiel — 14

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti — 8 FREMANTLE

Nat Fyfe — 33

Michael Walters — 11

David Mundy — 8

GEELONG

Patrick Dangerfield — 27

Tim Kelly — 24

Gary Ablett* — 13 GOLD COAST SUNS

David Swallow — 7

Jack Martin, Touk Miller — 5 GWS GIANTS

Stephen Coniglio — 17

Jeremy Cameron — 13

Lachie Whitfield — 12 HAWTHORN

Jaeger O’Meara — 11

Ricky Henderson, James Worpel — 10 MELBOURNE

Max Gawn — 17

Clayton Oliver — 12

NORTH MELBOURNE

Shaun Higgins — 18

Ben Cunnington, Jack Ziebell — 10 PORT ADELAIDE

Travis Boak — 16

Robbie Gray — 10

Tom Rockliff — 7 RICHMOND

Dustin Martin* — 23

Bachar Houli — 11

Dion Prestia — 8 ST KILDA

Seb Ross — 12

Jack Billings — 11

Rowan Marshall — 7 SYDNEY SWANS

Luke Parker — 16

Josh Kennedy — 9

Isaac Henney — 6