A ‘fed-up’ Matthew Lloyd vents frustration over Essendon’s woes

A frustrated Matthew Lloyd says Essendon supporters are “sick and tired” of the inconsistency of effort from his former club.

Speaking on 3AW, a passionate Lloyd was asked for his thoughts on what was going wrong for the Bombers.

“My main concern is that I’ve never seen any consistency within a season and a hardened football team that you can turn up and watch and see great effort,” a frustrated Lloyd said on Sportsday.

“That gets me more more than anything and that really upsets a lot of people who’ve been told by John Worsfold to ‘have patience, have patience’ – how long can you be patient for?”

Lloyd pointed at North Melbourne’s effort against Brisbane at the weekend as an example.

“Everyone is fed-up and sick and tired of what Essendon dish up,” he said.

“Yes, they were decimated on the weekend, but St Kilda had that game won by quarter time.”

