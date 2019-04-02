‘A for ambition, F for climate change’: Greens respond to Federal Budget

The Greens say Josh Frydenberg’s budget fails to address “the biggest existential crisis” Australia is facing.

“Let’s face it, it’s a bunch of election bribes, there’s no plan for the country, there’s no plan for climate change,” Richard Di Natale told Ross Greenwood.

“Where is the blueprint to take this country into the 21st century?

“A big F on climate change.

“A big F on energy.

“They get an A for ambition in trying to win a few votes leading up to an election.”

