Federal Budget 2019: Live coverage from Canberra

Macquarie Radio Political Editor Ross Greenwood presents special coverage of the 2019 federal budget, live from our Canberra studios.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered his first budget speech, announcing the nation’s first surplus since 2007.

“Tonight, I announce the budget is back in the black and Australia is back on track.” – Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

All the big players will drop by Macquarie Media’s Canberra studio; including the Treasurer, Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen and the nation’s top business leaders.

The government has forecast a surplus of $7.1 billion for 2019-20 and plans to eliminate net debt within a decade.

But, with just weeks to go until the election, it was very much a no-losers budget.

“This is genuinely an election budget, there’s no doubt.” Ross Greenwood

Treasurer Frydenberg pitched the coalition as responsible economic managers who can spend big without raising taxes.

“The plan I outline tonight, does this in three ways: First, it restores our nation’s finances without increasing taxes. Second, it strengthens our economy and creates more jobs through a new significant skills and infrastructure agenda without increasing taxes. And third, it guarantees essentials services… while tackling the cost of living, all without increasing taxes. Our plan is shaped by our values and our values are shaped by all Australians, not just some of them. We want Australians to have a go and we want Australians to get a fair go.”

Macquarie Radio Political Editor Michael Pachi was in the budget lockup this afternoon.

He joins Ross Greenwood for a wrap of the Treasurer’s announcement.

Deloitte Access Economics Chief Economist Chris Richardson told Ross it is a “Gerry Harvey” budget with genuine tax reform.

“They already had a big tax refund coming somewhere between July and September, that’s now more than doubled,” Chris said.

“It makes it absolutely a Gerry Harvey budget.

“Five million people getting more than $1000 each?

“That’s pretty big bucks.”

The budget announcement went a full seven minutes over time, as the government made its final major economic pitch to voters ahead of next month’s election.

