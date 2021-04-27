A frustrated Tom Elliott responds to mixed messaging from government … on the same day

Tom Elliott says Australia’s “dysfunctional” political landscape was laid bare on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a short time ago that Australia would be suspending all passenger flights from India for at least the next few weeks.

On the very same day, the Victorian Government announced it would be bringing international students – many who come from India – back into the state in a few weeks.

“If you ever needed evidence that our governments don’t talk to each other and are basically dysfunctional, well, today is that day,” Tom Elliott said on Tuesday.

“I just don’t understand how the two levels of government don’t at least put the phone call in to each other.

“I know one is Labor and the other is Liberal, but surely party politics shouldn’t get in the way of doing things that are logical.”

