A furious Tom Elliott unleashes on the Andrews government over third lockdown

A furious Tom Elliott has unleashed on the Victorian government after it plunged the state into its third lockdown in the space of less than a year on Friday.

The 3AW Drive host has long-feared what would happen if COVID-19 escaped hotel quarantine again.

“You just knew that if something went wrong, the hammer would drop again and it has,” he said.

Tom Elliott said Daniel Andrews had a lot to answer for.

“Just a few days ago, Daniel Andrews was saying the Victorian system was ‘better’ than NSW and ‘gold standard’ – NSW isn’t going into lockdown,” he said.

“I could not be more angry about this government.

“They stuffed up our lives monumentally last year.

“They stuffed up our children’s education.

“They stuffed up people’s careers and businesses and they are doing it again.

“I am angry today and you should be angry, too.”

