3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • A furious Tom Elliott unleashes..

A furious Tom Elliott unleashes on the Andrews government over third lockdown

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for A furious Tom Elliott unleashes on the Andrews government over third lockdown

A furious Tom Elliott has unleashed on the Victorian government after it plunged the state into its third lockdown in the space of less than a year on Friday.

The 3AW Drive host has long-feared what would happen if COVID-19 escaped hotel quarantine again.

“You just knew that if something went wrong, the hammer would drop again and it has,” he said.

Tom Elliott said Daniel Andrews had a lot to answer for.

“Just a few days ago, Daniel Andrews was saying the Victorian system was ‘better’ than NSW and ‘gold standard’ – NSW isn’t going into lockdown,” he said.

“I could not be more angry about this government.

“They stuffed up our lives monumentally last year.

“They stuffed up our children’s education.

“They stuffed up people’s careers and businesses and they are doing it again.

“I am angry today and you should be angry, too.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332