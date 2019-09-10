‘A giant of our game’: AFL boss Gillon McLachlan on plans to honour Danny Frawley

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan says the league is planning a tribute to Danny Frawley before the season is out, as well as larger acknowledge to honour footy champion’s legacy long into the future.

Frawley, 56, died when his car left the road and crashed into a tree near Ballarat on Monday afternoon.

McLachlan paid tribute to Frawley on 3AW Mornings, describing him as a “symbol of St Kilda”.

“He was as relevant to my kids through The Bounce this year, as he was as a footballer more than 20 years ago. “He was a giant of our game.” AFL boss Gil McLachlan now paying tribute to Danny Frawley with Neil Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/2SGIMxwVsQ — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) September 10, 2019

“Danny Frawley is someone who is universally respected and a giant figure in a our game and has been been decades,” McLachlan told Neil Mitchell. “He needs to be acknowledged.”

“We’re having discussion and talking to people about what the acknowledgement for his extraordinary life looks like in the short term, and what his legacy looks like in the long term.

“They’re the two things we’re working towards.”

