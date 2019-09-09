3AW
Man killed after car collides with tree near Ballarat

2 hours ago
3AW News

A man has died in a single car accident in Millbrook, east of Ballarat.

The driver of the vehicle died after his car hit a tree on the corner of Old Melbourne Road and Sullivans Road just after 1.30pm.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The driver is yet to be formally identified.

Police investigators are on the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage.

Police have spoken to the media in a press conference held this afternoon.

The fatality brings the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 198.

At the same time last year there were 137 deaths on the state’s roads.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

