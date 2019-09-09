Man killed after car collides with tree near Ballarat

A man has died in a single car accident in Millbrook, east of Ballarat.

The driver of the vehicle died after his car hit a tree on the corner of Old Melbourne Road and Sullivans Road just after 1.30pm.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The driver is yet to be formally identified.

Police investigators are on the scene.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal car crash on Main St, Millbrook. The car has hit a tree and sadly the driver has died. More to come @WINNews_Bal pic.twitter.com/8eAokFnZyp — Alice Pohlner (@alicepohlner) September 9, 2019

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage.

Police have spoken to the media in a press conference held this afternoon.

LIVE: @VictoriaPolice address the media in light of a fatal crash in Millbrook this afternoon. #9News https://t.co/UZQqklAhyx — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) September 9, 2019

The fatality brings the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 198.

At the same time last year there were 137 deaths on the state’s roads.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au