3AW
A popular Melbourne strip has been named the world’s coolest street

1 hour ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Smith Street, Collingwood

Melbourne’s ranking in the World’s Most Liveable Cities list may have plummeted, but the city is still home to the world’s coolest street!

Smith Street in Collingwood has beaten Passeig de Sant Joan in Barcelona and South Bank in London to take out the top spot in Time Out’s inaugural World’s Coolest Streets list.

  • Scroll down to see the top 10 coolest streets

Editor of Time Out Melbourne, Rebecca Russo, says she hopes the award “will be a bit like a nice little warm hug after a tough year” for traders on the street.

“Smith Street is a great place to hang out … You can be there for 24 hours and kind of have something to do with every hour, which is great,” she told Dee Dee.

The coolest streets were determined from a poll of around 27,000 city-dwellers from across the world.

Press PLAY below to hear how Smith Street was selected as the world’s coolest street

The top 10 coolest streets in the world:

  1. Smith Street, Melbourne
  2. Passeig de Sant Joan, Barcelona
  3. South Bank, London
  4. San Isidro, Havana
  5. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
  6. Witte de Withstraat, Rotterdam
  7. Rua Tres Sios, Sao Paulo
  8. Haji Lane, Singapore
  9. Rua Rodriges de Faria, Lisbon
  10. Calle Thames, Buenos Aires

(Image: Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images) 

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
