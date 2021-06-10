A popular Melbourne strip has been named the world’s coolest street

Melbourne’s ranking in the World’s Most Liveable Cities list may have plummeted, but the city is still home to the world’s coolest street!

Smith Street in Collingwood has beaten Passeig de Sant Joan in Barcelona and South Bank in London to take out the top spot in Time Out’s inaugural World’s Coolest Streets list.

Editor of Time Out Melbourne, Rebecca Russo, says she hopes the award “will be a bit like a nice little warm hug after a tough year” for traders on the street.

“Smith Street is a great place to hang out … You can be there for 24 hours and kind of have something to do with every hour, which is great,” she told Dee Dee.

The coolest streets were determined from a poll of around 27,000 city-dwellers from across the world.

The top 10 coolest streets in the world:

Smith Street, Melbourne Passeig de Sant Joan, Barcelona South Bank, London San Isidro, Havana Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Witte de Withstraat, Rotterdam Rua Tres Sios, Sao Paulo Haji Lane, Singapore Rua Rodriges de Faria, Lisbon Calle Thames, Buenos Aires

(Image: Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)