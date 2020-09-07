A ‘pretty frustrated’ AFL boss summons clubs to phone hook-up

A “pretty frustrated” AFL boss issued a stern reminder to the league’s 18 clubs on Monday, reports Sam McClure.

Scoop said the league summoned all 18 clubs to an unscheduled phone hook-up on Monday afternoon.

“I’m told in no uncertain terms a pretty frustrated chief of the AFL reminded the clubs of their obligations in the wake of what’s happened with Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones,” Sam McClure said.

