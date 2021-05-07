‘A real mess’: Collingwood’s off-field drama starting to intensify

Mick Warner says Jeff Browne is very likely to try and become Collingwood president and a loss to North Melbourne on Saturday would only fast-track that process.

The Herald Sun newsbreaker told 3AW Football Browne “wasn’t going away” despite Mark Korda only recently taking over from Eddie McGuire.

“He is forming a ticket quietly behind the scenes,” Warner revealed.

He said there were “three options” on the table, the “most likely” of which involved Browne forcing an extraordinary general meeting.

“I think that is a really real prospect now,” Warner said.

“It’s a real mess.”

