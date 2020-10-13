3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A slab of hallowed turf to put the ‘G’ in The Gabba on grand final day

7 hours ago
red-hot tip confirmed
Football FeaturedRed Hot Tip Confirmed

A slab of grass from the MCG is being dug up and taken to The Gabba for the AFL grand final.

Paul gave Neil Mitchell a ring on Wednesday after a truck was spotted on the hallowed turf.

As is the case after every football season, sections of the ground are being dug up in the lead-up to the summer of cricket.

The slab of turf will be taken to Queensland in a refrigerated truck and worked into the Gabba surface.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings!

red-hot tip confirmed
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332