A slab of hallowed turf to put the ‘G’ in The Gabba on grand final day

A slab of grass from the MCG is being dug up and taken to The Gabba for the AFL grand final.

Paul gave Neil Mitchell a ring on Wednesday after a truck was spotted on the hallowed turf.

As is the case after every football season, sections of the ground are being dug up in the lead-up to the summer of cricket.

The slab of turf will be taken to Queensland in a refrigerated truck and worked into the Gabba surface.

