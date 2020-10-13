A slab of hallowed turf to put the ‘G’ in The Gabba on grand final day
A slab of grass from the MCG is being dug up and taken to The Gabba for the AFL grand final.
Paul gave Neil Mitchell a ring on Wednesday after a truck was spotted on the hallowed turf.
As is the case after every football season, sections of the ground are being dug up in the lead-up to the summer of cricket.
The slab of turf will be taken to Queensland in a refrigerated truck and worked into the Gabba surface.
