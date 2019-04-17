Abandoman amazes the Nightline cast and crew.

Every year the Melbourne International Comedy Festival attracts hundreds of comedians from around the world like moths to a flame.

Rob Broderick AKA Abandoman is an Irish stand-up comic who has a unique act which caught the eye of 3AW’s Arts and Entertainment reporter Donna Demaio.

Donna was so impressed she brought Rob in to 3AW’s Nightline program to show off his abilities to hosts, Philip Brady and Simon Owens.

Rob’s talent? With NO WARNING, he can riff on any topic you care to throw at him. Simon, Donna and Philip threw him a few curveballs and one by one Rob knocked them out of the park.

Watch Abandoman stun the Nightline team here…