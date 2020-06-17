Activist explains why we should consider re-naming Victoria

Victoria should consider changing its name under a treaty with Indigenous people, activists say.

Why? Because the state was named after Queen Victoria.

The proposal is the latest re-naming push due to historical connotations.

It comes as pressure grows on an Australian beer company to re-brand for similar reasons.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, Lidia Thorpe – Victoria’s first Aboriginal member of parliament – encouraged Victorians to learn more about the past to understand why some Indigenous people felt the way they did about these issues.

“I challenge your listeners, out there, to learn about these so-called heroes or explorers, a little bit more, and learn about the black history about what’s happened and then let’s have another conversation,” she said.

Neil Mitchell had several questions about the practicality and rationality of the idea.

