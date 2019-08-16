3AW
Adam Goodes has ‘no interest whatsoever’ in reconnecting with the AFL

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

AFL great Adam Goodes says he has “no interest whatsoever” in reconnecting with football and the AFL.

In a candid interview with The Age, the Sydney Swans champion says his love for footy “died inside of me” during the final years of his career.

The two-time Brownlow medallist was booed into retirement.

“I tell you right now, I have no aspirations to go back to the game in any way, shape or form,” Goodes told The Age.

“I am heavily involved in the business world now. I want to be an entrepreneur. I want to grow opportunities for Indigenous people in the business sector and I see there’s a real role for me to play there.”

You can read the full article here…

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
