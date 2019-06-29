3AW
Adam Simpson confirms he took a call from North Melbourne as they search for next coach

4 hours ago
West Coast Eagles premiership coach Adam Simpson has confirmed North Melbourne contacted him “a few months ago” as they look for their next coach.

Simpson played 306 games for the Roos, winning two premierships at the club as a player.

He told 3AW Football while being flattered at the interest, he wasn’t interested in leaving the Eagles.

“I spoke briefly to a few people at North Melbourne a while ago and it was just one phone call,” he said.

“It was a conversation that was pretty brief and indicated that I was really happy where I am.

“The courtesy of the call was flattering but I’m not sure that wasn’t the only call made.”

