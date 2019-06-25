Adam Simpson says he has no interest in the North Melbourne job

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says he has no interest in speaking with North Melbourne about their coaching job.

It comes following reports linking the Roos with a desire to get a former player back leading the club.

John Longmire has been linked heavily with a return to Arden Street.

Simpson, who played in premierships and captained the Roos, said he wouldn’t entertain any approach.

He is contracted to West Coast until the end of 2022.

“I’ll be screening that call, don’t worry,” he said with a laugh on 3AW.

