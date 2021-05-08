3AW
Adam Tomlinson opens up on season-ending injury

36 mins ago
3AW Football
Football
Injured Melbourne defender, Adam Tomlinson, joined the 3AW commentary team at halftime of the Melbourne and Sydney clash. 

The Melbourne defender tore his ACL during the Dees’ win over North Melbourne in round 7.

Tomlinson said it is “heart-wrenching” not being out there playing.

“I have a little hiccup at the moment, (but) in the scheme of things it isn’t that big,” he told 3AW Football.

“There is a lot of things going on, a lot of people are worse off, I am so lucky I get to play footy for a living.”

He also spoke to the team about:

  • His surgery earlier in the week 
  • Neale Daniher was one of the first to message him after he was injured
  • His initial thoughts at the time of the injury
  • Rehab
  • How he has been stuck on the couch watching the Simpsons

Press PLAY to hear the interview 

Images: Getty / Robert Cianeflone 

