Adam Tomlinson opens up on season-ending injury

Injured Melbourne defender, Adam Tomlinson, joined the 3AW commentary team at halftime of the Melbourne and Sydney clash.

The Melbourne defender tore his ACL during the Dees’ win over North Melbourne in round 7.

Tomlinson said it is “heart-wrenching” not being out there playing.

“I have a little hiccup at the moment, (but) in the scheme of things it isn’t that big,” he told 3AW Football.

“There is a lot of things going on, a lot of people are worse off, I am so lucky I get to play footy for a living.”

He also spoke to the team about:

His surgery earlier in the week

Neale Daniher was one of the first to message him after he was injured

His initial thoughts at the time of the injury

Rehab

How he has been stuck on the couch watching the Simpsons

Images: Getty / Robert Cianeflone