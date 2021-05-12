3AW
Adam Treloar makes a ‘scary’ prediction about a champion teammate

2 hours ago
Western Bulldogs star Adam Treloar says Marcus Bontempelli hasn’t even reached his full potential as a player yet.

“And that’s really scary because he’s already probably a top-five player in the competition,” Treloar told 3AW on Wednesday.

The former Collingwood midfielder also spoke about his messy departure from the Pies, along with how he was handling living away from his partner Kim Ravaillion and their child.

Netball star Ravaillion is living in Queensland playing for the Firebirds.

Collingwood publicly expressed concern at Treloar’s ability to handle that situation when they moved him on.

“It’s going really well,” Treloar said.

Press PLAY below to hear his full response

