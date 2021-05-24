Adam Treloar set for lengthy stint on the sidelines

Adam Treloar needs surgery.

The Western Bulldogs star suffered an ankle syndesmosis ligament injury against St Kilda on Saturday night.

He was subbed out of the game at half time.

The Bulldogs said on Monday that Treloar would be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks.

“We’ve decided the best way to manage this injury is to operate to stabilise the ligament,” the club’s head of sports medicine, Chris Bell, said.

“This will get him back playing sooner and avoid ongoing complications.”

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)