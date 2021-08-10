Adelaide CEO explains why Taylor Walker is yet to front the media

Adelaide chief Tim Silvers says he’s confident Taylor Walker will face questions over the racial slur he made about Robbie Young in the SANFL soon.

But he’s not in the right place to do so at the moment.

Walker isn’t eligible to play in the AFL again until Round 4 next season after he copped a six-game ban and $20,000 fine.

The former Crows captain filmed an apology video alongside Young that was shared on Monday.

He has been criticised for that widely, with some accusing Walker of avoiding questions.

Speaking on 3AW, Silvers said the apology video was a “step in the right direction” from the key forward.

“However, there is a time in the not too distant future, I think, when he’ll be able to talk more openly,” Silvers said.

“We have given him some time.”

Silvers said Walker had owned his error internally and was mentally exhausted.

He said there was no excuse for what Walker said.

“We have got to confront this,” Silver said.

