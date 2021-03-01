Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks addresses Taylor Walker’s future

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says he’d be “silly” to keep Taylor Walker in the Crows’ side this year at the expense of a talented youngster.

But he says Walker is still the club’s best forward.

“If a younger player who is 18 is good enough to push Tex out, then goodness me, we’d be silly not to play that young kid,” Nicks told 3AW.

“But at the moment that’s not happening.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Kelly Barnes/Getty Images)