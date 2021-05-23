Adelaide coach’s surprising view on controversial umpiring decision in win over Dees

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks weighed in on the controversial umpiring decision to not pay a free kick for a deliberate out of bounds.

Crow’s defender Nick Murray handballed the footy towards the boundary line, only for the umpire to call a throw-in.

Nicks told Sunday Sport when you watch the replay, it does look like it was deliberate.

“I had a chat to Nick Murray after the game and asked what was going through his mind, this is a guy who has played less than 10 games, but his actual intention was to handball to grass, he told Sunday Sport.

“There are so many decisions across the game that we could look at, that could go one way or the other … that is footy.

“But I do understand why some people would be reasonably upset at this point in time.

“I think the fact we are playing a home game, thank goodness it wasn’t the week prior at West Coast, that’s why we play home and away, that’s why we value our supporters and members that get there and there is 50 thousand cheering for us and not screaming for a deliberate out of bounds.”

Image: Sarah Reed / Getty / AFL Photos