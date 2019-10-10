3AW
Adelaide releases findings of comprehensive club review

1 hour ago
3AW Football
The clean out at Adelaide has claimed two more scalps, with Brett Burton and Scott Camporeale to leave the Crows.

The club is still without a senior coach after Don Pyke’s resignation.

Taylor Walker also stepped down as captain at the end of the season.

The Crows have completed their review of their football department, which was led by Jason Dunstall, Matthew Pavlich, Jonah Oliver and Dr Tim Gabbett.

The club said the following:

“After giving consideration to the review findings, coupled with an overwhelming desire to refresh the football department under the leadership of a new Senior Coach, the Board has unanimously endorsed the following:”

  • a change to the leadership of the football department with Head of Football Brett Burton to depart the club.
  • a change to the coaching structure with Senior Assistant Coach Scott Camporeale to also leave the organisation after spending nine years in the coaching department.
  • the creation of a new position, Head of Leadership and Culture, to deliver a new player leadership program across all areas of the football department, including AFL and AFLW.
  • some small changes within the high performance department to enhance role clarity and communication between staff, coaches and players.
