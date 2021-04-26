3AW
Adelaide slapped over ‘staggering’ medical sub situation

47 mins ago
Sportsday
Adelaide has been copping it from all corners after injured forward Tom Lynch played as the medical sub on Sunday.

In scenes that left Matthew Lloyd staggered, Lynch was forced to rush out of his training gear, get his ankle strapped and then complete a warm up before finally entering the game during the last quarter after Will Hamill was forced to leave the game through injury himself.

It left the Crows one player short on the bench for several minutes.

The Crows said the transition went as planned.

“Seriously? Just say you got it wrong, guys,” Sam McClure said on 3AW.

Lloydy is still scratching his head about what happened.

“I have seen some staggering things in football,” Lloydy said.

“I can’t believe it.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture: Fox Footy

