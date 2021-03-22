3AW
Adelaide veteran says Dangerfield-Kelly clash ‘just a part of footy’

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Adelaide veteran Rory Sloane says “too much” is being made of Patrick Dangerfield’s collision with Jake Kelly that saw the Geelong champion sent directly to the tribunal.

Kelly left the ground on a stretcher and didn’t return to the game after the pair clashed heads at Adelaide Oval.

Speaking on 3AW, Sloane said he felt for Dangerfield.

“It’s just part of footy, really, isn’t it?” he told Sportsday.

“You can’t control those.”

When asked whether he wanted to see Dangerfield suspended, Sloane said his former teammate and close friend was “incredibly unlucky” to clash heads with Kelly.

“I think you’re making too much of this, really,” he said.

“That one was just completely unlucky.

“Danger was hardly going for a bump.

“In the end, it was just a head clash, really.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

FootballNewsSports
