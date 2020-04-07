Isolation has seen many people increase their time in the kitchen – some looking for a creative outlet, some looking for ways to save money.

Neil Mitchell touched on that point last week, prompting La Luna chef Adrian Richardson’s to send through his no-knead bread recipe.

The response was HUGE. And so when Ross and John discussed cake-baking today, they were thrilled to get another recipe from Adrian via Neil.

So here it is, something a bit naughtier.

Adrian Richardson’s easy chocolate cake

To make the cake batter

2 cups water

3 cups caster sugar

300g butter

1 teaspoon bicarbonate soda

1 cup unsweetened cocoa

3 cups self-raising flour

4 eggs, lightly beaten

To make the frosting

200g butter, softened

1 cup cocoa or drinking chocolate

4-6 tables spoons hot water

2 cups icing sugar

Method

Preheat oven to 180C.

Place water, sugar, butter,cocoa and bicarbonate soda in a saucepan, and mix together until combined, bring to a gentle simmer.

Cool mixture from above for 10 mins.

Stir the mixture (water/sugar/butter/cocoa/bicarb) into the flour until combined.

Then stir in eggs.

Grease line a 22 cm cake tin with butter and baking paper.

Pour mixture into cake tin.

Bake for 35 to 40 mins.

Remove from oven, allow to cool for 15 mins, then remove from tin and cool on wire rack.

To make the frosting

Sift together the icing sugar, cocoa or drinking chocolate into butter.

Add water gradually until you have an icing consistency.

Ice cake and serve.