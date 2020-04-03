Adrian Richardson’s no-knead sourdough bread recipe

Some of the most humble products have surged in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those products is bread, with sales going bonkers as people tighten the straps and workers make their own lunches and breakfast at home.

As promised by Neil Mitchell, here’s La Luna chef Adrian Richardson’s no-knead recipe to make your own.

Richo’s no-knead Sourdough bread

Step 1

In a large bowl, mix together below:

3 cups plain flour

1 ½ cups warm water

1 teaspoon dried yeast

1 ½ teaspoon salt

The dough will seem a little wet, this is exactly what you want. Cover the bowl with cling film and leave to prove on the bench for 10 to 18 hours.

The dough will double in size and seem to be very wet, this is good.

Step 2

After 10 to 18 hours, you will need a large heavy pot with a tight fitting lid, Dutch oven or Le Creuset pot are perfect. Preheat your oven at 220°C with the pot and lid in the oven for 25 minutes.

When the pot and oven are hot.

Step 3

Scrape your dough out onto a well-floured bench, dust with more flour and form into a ball shape. The dough will seem very soft and sticky, that’s why you need plenty of flour.

Remove the hot pot from the oven, place the dough into the pot, put the lid on and put back in the oven for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes remove the lid and cook for a further 15 to 20 minutes until the dough is coloured.

Step 4

Remove the loaf from pot and cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes

Smear with lashings of butter and enjoy!

Adrian Richardson sharing his bread recipe prompted 3AW Mornings listener Gail to also send in her favourite easy recipe!

Gail’s Easy Bread

Mix 1kg of flour with 1 tablespoon of salt.

Stir 1 tablespoon of dry yeast granules (that’s 14g or two sachets) into 950ml of warm water.

Mix the water and flour together in a large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge overnight.

The next day it will have swollen into a huge elastic dough beast without any need for kneading.

Split into rolls and bake in a pre-heated 200°C oven on lined baking trays.

Or divide into two large loaf-shaped lumps, flour and place in a cool oven on baking trays.

Turn the oven on to 200°C and bake until they are golden and crusty on top.

Our oven took 30 minutes.