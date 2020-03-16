AFL announces huge change to fixture due to coronavirus

The AFL has announced the 2020 season has been cut to 17 rounds.

Gillon McLachlan said every club would play each other once in 2020.

There’s still no decision on whether Round 1 will go ahead this week.

The first four rounds will remain as currently fixtured, but the dates of those games could change.

The league boss said the league would be suspended for 14 days, should a player test positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, all state leagues have been postponed until at least May 31.

The VFL, SANFL, NEAFL, WAFL and TSL – and their women’s leagues – will all remain in hiatus.