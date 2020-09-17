AFL boss addresses grand final entertainment, what next season will look like and staff cuts

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admits he may have been a bit “grumpy” at times in the Queensland hub.

It comes following reports the league chief executive took a hard stance on new arrivals at the hub after pictures emerged of families and guests of the clubs relaxing by the pool and drinking at the bar.

“I think it’s been a bit overblown,” McLachlan said on 3AW Mornings.

“I just wanted to make sure everybody was clear about the rules up front, that’s all.”

In other news, McLachlan said this year’s grand final entertainment would certainly be Australian, with a possible preference to artists based in Queensland, given the quarantine situation.

He said next season would be as close to normal as possible, with a big asterisk given the COVID-19 situation.

McLachlan also questioned claims the league was “too fat” when it came to staff.

The league recently shed 20 per cent of its staff due to the financial implications of COVID-19.

“I’m proud of how hard our team works and proud of what they do,” McLachlan said.

