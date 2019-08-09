AFL boss admits he’s also in the dark over Sam Murray’s B sample

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admits the league is also in the dark about Sam Murray’s drug ban.

The Collingwood defender has been provisionally suspended for more than a year now after he tested positive for cocaine after last year’s Round 19 game against Richmond.

There’s still no news about the result of his B sample and when he’ll have his case heard.

“I think there is a challenge in the lack of transparency in that, certainly for us,” McLachlan told Neil Mitchell.

“I asked questions in recent days about where it’s at – our integrity (department) doesn’t know.

“That’s the way the process works.

“It’s with the player and his people who are helping support him, whether it’s lawyers and otherwise, and ASADA.”

