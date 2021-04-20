3AW
AFL boss explains the hefty fine dished out to Collingwood over phone breach

3 hours ago
Article image for AFL boss explains the hefty fine dished out to Collingwood over phone breach

Collingwood has been fined $20,000 for its players Jordan De Goey and Jeremy Howe for breaching the rules when using their mobile phones during the Pies’ loss to West Coast on friday night.

AFL football boss Steve Hocking has told 3AW the rules are really clear.

“Players know the rules, the clubs certainly know the rules hence the fine has landed,” he said.

“You can’t use them.

“I think there are enough staff on match day to ensure a phone box is safely secured.

“That is a stretch to say you need more staff to look after a phone box.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour/AFL Photos

 

