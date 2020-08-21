AFL boss explains why hub breach penalties have differed

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan denies the league has been inconsistent with its penalties for COVID-19 breaches.

It comes after Port Adelaide duo Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston escaped with softer penalties than Sydney’s Elijah Taylor.

Ladhams (three games) and Houston (two games) copped their penalties for hosting visitors at Ladhams’ house on August 3, despite knowing it was against the rules.

Taylor was banned for the entire season after sneaking his girlfriend into a hub.

Critics have said it is easy for the league to hand heavier penalties to less-established players or figures in the game.

Speaking on 3AW, McLachlan said every case was different, hence the disparity in penalty.

“The facts and the circumstances matter,” he said.

“There are differences in all of the breaches we’ve had.”

He said there was a “different element” in Taylor’s case, given he broke Western Australian law, not just AFL policy.

In other news, McLachlan also confirmed a decision on this year’s grand final venue would be made next week.

