AFL boss Gillon McLachlan praises Eddie McGuire’s ‘courageous decision’

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says Eddie McGuire did the right thing by stepping down.

McGuire’s resignation as Collingwood president comes after a storm over a club commissioned report which revealed a history of “systemic racism” at Collingwood.

Mr McLachlan praised McGuire’s move as a “courageous decision”.

“I think Ed put his family and his footy club first,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There was work to do on the back of the report and … that work was going to be more easily done and more successfully done with him leaving.”

