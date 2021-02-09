3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • AFL boss Gillon McLachlan praises..

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan praises Eddie McGuire’s ‘courageous decision’

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured
Article image for AFL boss Gillon McLachlan praises Eddie McGuire’s ‘courageous decision’

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says Eddie McGuire did the right thing by stepping down.

McGuire’s resignation as Collingwood president comes after a storm over a club commissioned report which revealed a history of “systemic racism” at Collingwood.

Mr McLachlan praised McGuire’s move as a “courageous decision”.

“I think Ed put his family and his footy club first,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There was work to do on the back of the report and … that work was going to be more easily done and more successfully done with him leaving.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332