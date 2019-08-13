Advertisement
AFL boss wants Stephen Coniglio to stay with GWS
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says he wants Stephen Coniglio to stay at Greater Western Sydney.
The Giants gun has been strongly linked with a move to a Victorian club this summer.
He’s yet to re-commit to the Giants.
Caroline Wilson asked the league boss on 3AW if he’d be disappointed if Coniglio left the expansion club.
“Yeah, I would,” McLachlan said.
“Certainly my advice is that it’s not a given (that he’ll leave).
“I think he’s a star player and I know he’s a leader of the club.
“I know him a bit personally, I think he’s a fabulous person.
“I’ll be explicit – I’d love him to stay up there.”
