AFL boss Gillon McLachlan with the latest news on footy’s return

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says it will be up to the government to decide when footy returns.

Unlike the NRL, which pencilled in a return date before even consulting health officials, McLachlan said the AFL would do what it is told.

“Wherever we go will be in lockstep with the advice of government and they, particularly in Victoria, have been clearly taking direct advice from the chief medical officer,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“I think we’re being superbly led in this state through this and we’ll take their advice.”

The league chief also addressed the Lachie Hunter incident.

