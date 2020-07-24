AFL boss Gillon McLachlan with the latest on the grand final

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says Queensland would be a “fabulous option” to host this year’s grand final, should the MCG not be available.

McLachlan told Neil Mitchell there was still no news on where the final match of the season would be played, but conceded things weren’t looking great in Melbourne at the moment.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has made it very clear her state should host the decider, given what it has done to keep the season going.

She announced on Friday another mini-hub would be set up in Cairns.

“They’ve been great to us, Queensland,” McLachlan said.

“And it think it’s very clear they’d love to have the grand final, as would other states.

“At the moment, Neil, I don’t have anything to add, other than what I’ve said.

“The grand final is at the MCG, it’s contracted, and until things change or there’s anything alternate, then that is where it will be.

“And if it’s not there, then obviously Queensland is a fabulous option.”

