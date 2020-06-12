3AW
AFL boss gives his verdict on the score review controversy

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the correct decision was made in awarding Jack Higgins a mark on the goal line in last night’s season opener.

Higgins, making his return from serious brain surgery, was paid a mark after the video reviewer judged all of the ball had not crossed the line.

He kicked a goal.

The match ended in a draw.

“I thought it was a courageous decision … and I thought it was correct,” the league chief told Neil Mitchell.

“I looked at it again this morning, and I thought it was right.

“Good mark, good play.

“He’s a great story.”

