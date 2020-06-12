AFL boss gives his verdict on the score review controversy
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the correct decision was made in awarding Jack Higgins a mark on the goal line in last night’s season opener.
Higgins, making his return from serious brain surgery, was paid a mark after the video reviewer judged all of the ball had not crossed the line.
He kicked a goal.
The match ended in a draw.
“I thought it was a courageous decision … and I thought it was correct,” the league chief told Neil Mitchell.
“I looked at it again this morning, and I thought it was right.
“Good mark, good play.
“He’s a great story.”
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings