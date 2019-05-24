AFL boss pours cold water over push for ‘wildcard weekend’

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has poured cold water over the possibility of a “wildcard weekend” any time soon.

The concept, which would see clubs that finish 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th on the ladder face off for the remaining two spots in the top-eight, has gained traction in the media this week after it was raised by the competition committee.

It’s been met with a mixed response from fans.

“It came out of the competition committee, so I’ll follow up with Steve (Hocking),” McLachlan said on 3AW.

“If I have to have a position on it – I think it’s less likely, rather than likely.

“But I think that was generated from the competition committee, rather than the AFL.

“But that’s what it (the competition committee) is there for.”

