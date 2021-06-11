AFL boss responds to Adam Goodes rejecting Hall of Fame offer

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the league understands why Adam Goodes rejected an offer to be inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

The two-time Brownlow medallist has distanced himself from the sport since his career ended, with the Sydney legend the victim of racism and ultimately ‘booed’ out of the game by fans.

The AFL has since conceded it did not do enough at the time to support Goodes and stop the awful treatment of one of its greatest ever players.

Goodes has become eligible to join the sport’s Hall of Fame, where he’d be a walk-up starter, but has knocked back the offer.

“It’s a decision for Adam and Adam only and we understand and respect his choice,” McLachlan told Neil Mitchell on 3AW.

“I don’t say this lightly, he’s a champion of the game and a leader who gave a hell of a lot.

“I think everyone hopes there’s a time in the future when he wants to be connected to the game again but it’s got to be when he’s ready.

“I certainly understand that he’s not and certainly understand it’s going to take some time.

“But hopefully time heals.”

The league chief also addressed when crowds were likely to be allowed again at Victorian games, as well as claims from Dayne Beams he was paid outside the salary cap upon his retirement from the game.

