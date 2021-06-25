AFL boss responds to American football’s groundbreaking moment

Gillon McLachlan says any gay AFL player would have the full support of the league and wider industry should they publicly share their sexuality.

But the league chief says it’s a decision entirely up to the athlete.

It comes after Carl Nassib became the first NFL player to publicly reveal he is gay.

It led Neil Mitchell to question why an AFL player was yet to do the same.

Multiple AFLW players have openly spoken about their sexuality.

“It’s clearly a decision for the athlete,” McLachlan said on 3AW Mornings.

Meanwhile, the league boss said changes due to lockdowns and travel restrictions have cost the AFL $15 million in the past three weeks.

“It’s very expensive but, right now, it’s the only option.”

