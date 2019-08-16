AFL boss responds to criticism over THOSE comments about Coniglio

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has brushed off criticism he copped for saying he wants free agent Stephen Coniglio to stay with GWS.

McLachlan drew the ire of fans this week after saying on 3AW he’d be disappointed if Coniglio left the Giants to join another club.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said McLachlan should remain “a little more neutral” on such matters.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell on Friday, McLachlan said it was just a personal opinion.

“I’ve said it about all players,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“I’m a bit of a romantic and I like people staying one-club players.

“It was a personal opinion.

“Players have got to make the decisions they want to make and will go where they want to go.

“I was asked for a personal opinion and I gave one.”

