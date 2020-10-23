AFL boss responds to speculation about 2021 season

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the league is planning on the 2021 season being as “normal” as possible.

There have been reports shortened quarters may be here to stay, as well as claims the league is considering playing more games to recoup lost money due to the pandemic.

Speaking on 3AW, the AFL chief executive officer told Neil Mitchell the league was planning for a 23 round season (22 games per club) starting in late March, 2021.

That obviously is very dependent on how all states are managing COVID-19 in six months time.

“We’ll have contingencies and deal with the situation,” McLachlan said.

He didn’t rule out club’s re-entering hubs again.

“I’m optimistic we won’t (need to), but we obviously need to plan for it,” he said.

