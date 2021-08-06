3AW
AFL boss says crowds aren’t the only factor to consider for the grand final

06/08/2021
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the league will wait “as late as they can” before making a decision on whether the grand final can be played at the MCG this year.

The league remains committed to holding its biggest game of the season at its traditional home, but COVID-19 lockdowns could present challenges.

Victoria entered its sixth statewide lockdown on Thursday night.

Speaking on 3AW, the AFL chief executive said having fans at the game wasn’t the main factor to consider.

“The integrity of the finals is our priority, and getting crowds there is a close second,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest on COVID-19’s impact on the AFL

