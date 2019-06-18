AFL boss slams ‘unacceptable’ comments from Jeff Kennett

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says he’s “disappointed” with “unacceptable” comments made by Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett on 3AW.

But at this stage, he’s ruling out any punishment.

Kennett caused a major stir on Monday after suggesting the security staff patrolling AFL crowds were ill-equipped because they appear to be “new arrivals”.

“This is unacceptable, I don’t agree with what Jeff said and I know he regrets making the comments,” McLachlan said on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be clearer.”

This morning I spoke to Gill McLachlan about my comments yesterday ‘re a Behavioural Awareness Officer at Marvel Stadium at Friday night’s game. I expressed my regret at using some of the words I did and apologise for doing so. — Jeff Kennett (@jeff_kennett) June 18, 2019

McLachlan held a press conference on Tuesday to reassure fans there had been no change to what they can and can’t do at the footy.

“Nobody at the AFL is trying to stop our crowds being passionate, or fans barracking, no one,” he said.

“It is devastating to think that our fans think something has changed.”

