AFL boss unveils plan for the rest of season 2020
The AFL season will resume on Thursday, June 11.
The AFL announced the news on Friday.
All 18 clubs will return to training on Monday.
But full contact drills are expected to be delayed until May 25.
The fixture will be announced next week, but the first game (widely speculated to be Collingwood v Richmond) will be played on June 11.
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan fully unveiled the league’s resumption plan at a press conference at Marvel Stadium.
Speaking in his weekly spot with Neil Mitchell, the league chief executive revealed a few snippets beforehand.
- Players will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.
- Clubs will require a few weeks to get fit before games resume in the middle of June.
- The grand final is no certainty to be played at the MCG.
- He said playing games in front of crowds later this year was definitely “possible”.
“We have to be flexible,” McLachlan said.
Click PLAY below to hear more from the AFL boss