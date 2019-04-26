AFL boss weighs in on Anzac Day ‘booing’ controversy

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says he doesn’t think the MCG crowd was booing Scott Pendlebury as he collected his Anzac Medal on Thursday.

He said Essendon supporters felt “the rub of the green” went against them during the clash and the response reflected that.

“I think it was an emotional response to the loss,” McLachlan told 3AW Mornings.

“I don’t personally think they were booing Scott Pendlebury.

“I think they were booing the situation.”

Gil McLachlan's message to footy fans on booing.

