3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL boss weighs in on Anzac Day ‘booing’ controversy

3 hours ago
in studio with neil mitchell
Football Featured

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says he doesn’t think the MCG crowd was booing Scott Pendlebury as he collected his Anzac Medal on Thursday.

He said Essendon supporters felt “the rub of the green” went against them during the clash and the response reflected that.

“I think it was an emotional response to the loss,” McLachlan told 3AW Mornings.

“I don’t personally think they were booing Scott Pendlebury.

“I think they were booing the situation.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

in studio with neil mitchell
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332