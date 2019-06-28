AFL boss weighs in on latest score review controversy

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has refused to be drawn on whether last night’s controversial goal from Shaun McKernan was touched, but says the score review system “worked”.

GWS is fuming after McKernan kicked a crucial goal in the dying stages of Thursday night’s clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

Many believe it was touched.

The Bombers won by six points.

“It wasn’t as if it wasn’t reviewed,” McLachlan told 3AW Mornings.

“My advice this morning is that was reviewed for 40 seconds.”

McLachlan said the AFL had one of its “best” score reviewers working at the game.

“They had to make a decision on whether the ball was touched beyond reasonable doubt – that’s the standard to overturn a decision,” he explained.

“They had specific training this week, had gone through vision about what reasonable doubt was.”

When asked for his own opinion, McLachlan played it straight.

“I’m not going to comment on whether I think it’s right or wrong, the view of the AFL will come from the footy department,” he said.

