3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL calls meeting as WAGs and families put Qld hubs at risk

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

AFL boss Gil McLachlan has had to hold a meeting with club CEOs in a bid to bring families and partners in footy hubs into line, Caroline Wilson has reported.

The 3AW Football and Footy Classified host last night revealed on Nine the WAGs and other family were putting the season at risk by pushing boundaries to make the most of their time in sunny Queensland.

“Some of the partners of AFL players are emerging from quarantine and trying to live their AFL-sponsored Queensland lives in a manner that could place in the entire season at risk,” she said.

“May we remind you of the enormous leap of faith the Queensland government has shown by letting so many Victorians into the state as a humanitarian move to help the AFL.

“Just because you can’t meet a friend in a cafe, or go to Wet’n’Wild … you can still swim in the surf, you can still sit around the pool, meet a group of friends.

“You’re doing a lot more now than we can do in Victoria.

“It is a privilege that you are there, and not a right.

“It might be tough for you up there, but it’s a lot tougher down here.”

3AW Football
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332