AFL calls meeting as WAGs and families put Qld hubs at risk

AFL boss Gil McLachlan has had to hold a meeting with club CEOs in a bid to bring families and partners in footy hubs into line, Caroline Wilson has reported.

The 3AW Football and Footy Classified host last night revealed on Nine the WAGs and other family were putting the season at risk by pushing boundaries to make the most of their time in sunny Queensland.

“Some of the partners of AFL players are emerging from quarantine and trying to live their AFL-sponsored Queensland lives in a manner that could place in the entire season at risk,” she said.

“It’s is a privilege you are there, not a right.” Caroline Wilson slams the partners and families at the hubs who are pushing the boundaries of the restrictions and putting the season at risk.#9FootyClassified | Watch @channel9 pic.twitter.com/XZt9SvEYVe — Footy on Nine (@FootyonNine) July 27, 2020

“May we remind you of the enormous leap of faith the Queensland government has shown by letting so many Victorians into the state as a humanitarian move to help the AFL.

“Just because you can’t meet a friend in a cafe, or go to Wet’n’Wild … you can still swim in the surf, you can still sit around the pool, meet a group of friends.

“You’re doing a lot more now than we can do in Victoria.

“It is a privilege that you are there, and not a right.

“It might be tough for you up there, but it’s a lot tougher down here.”