AFL champ ‘spoken to’ over social media activity

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has confirmed Gary Ablett and Matthew Kennedy have been spoken to after they ‘liked’ a homophobic post on social media from Israel Folau.

Folau has been sacked by Rugby Australia after he posted an image on Instragram that said homosexuals would go to hell.

He’s a repeat offender.

Speaking on 3AW, McLachlan said both players had since ‘unliked’ the post.

He said they’d received counselling.

“I know that people have spoken to them, yes,” he said.

